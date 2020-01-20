MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi stocks gain as Aramco rebounds; other markets little changed

* Saudi Aramco closes up at 34.6 riyals * National Medical Care gains on contract * 28 of 30 Egyptian blue-chips slide * First Abu Dhabi Bank lifts Abu Dhabi By Maqsood Alam Jan 20 (Reuters) - Saudi stocks edged up on Monday, supported by gains in financial shares and a rebound by Saudi Aramco after three sessions of losses, while other Middle Eastern markets were little changed. Saudi Arabia's index gained 0.2% as Saudi Aramco reversed course to close up 0.7% at 34.6 riyals ($9.22), offsetting earlier losses. On Sunday, Al Rajhi Capital Research rated Aramco "neutral", in line with most other brokerages, and set a target price of 37.5 riyals per share. JP Morgan was the first major brokerage to initiate coverage of Saudi Aramco, rating it "overweight" and setting a price target of 37 riyals per share. It said it sees scope for an increase in the company's proposed $75 billion base dividend. Banque Saudi Fransi rose 1.8% and the chemicals company Saudi Basic Industries gained 0.8%. National Medical Care < 4005.SE> gained 1.7% after the government awarded a medical services contract worth 278.5 million riyals ($74.24 million). The Abu Dhabi index was up 0.8% as First Abu Dhabi Bank rose 1.2%. Aquaculture firm International Holding jumped 9.9%. In Egypt, the blue-chip index declined 1% as 28 of 30 stocks fell, including Commercial International Bank Egypt, which declined 1.8%, Talaat Mostafa Group Holding, which closed down 3.2%. Egyptians and Arab investors were net seller of stocks, according to exchange data. Dubai shares snapped a seven-session winning streak, closing down 0.4%. Emirates NBD fell 1.1% and Dubai Islamic Bank 0.5%. The Qatari index slipped 0.2%, also after seven sessions of gains, as Industries Qatar fell 0.9% and the Gulf's largest bank, Qatar National Bank, lost 0.5%. SAUDI ARABIA gained 0.2% to 8,470 points ABU DHABI rose 0.8% to 5,213 points DUBAI slipped 0.4% to 2,851 points QATAR was down 0.2% to 10,690 points EGYPT dropped 1% to 13,774 points BAHRAIN edged up 0.1% to 1,643 points OMAN inched up 0.1% to 4,076 points KUWAIT was down 0.2% to 7,124 points ($1 = 3.7515 riyals) (Reporting by Maqsood Alam in Bengaluru)