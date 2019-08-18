MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi stocks pressured by banks, Industries Qatar lifts Doha

* Qatari stocks advance after three days of losses * FAB weighs on Abu Dhabi stocks By Saeed Azhar DUBAI, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Saudi shares ended lower on Sunday, hit by weakness in banking stocks, while the Qatari index snapped a three-day losing streak as Industries Qatar's rebounded after steep declines on its first-half results. The Saudi index eased by 0.3%, with Saudi British Bank dropping about 1.3% and Samba Financial Group falling 1.3%. The Riyadh market had resumed trade after closing last week for the Eidul Adha religious festival. Banking stocks have come under pressure in recent weeks from the Saudi central bank's decision to follow the U.S. Federal Reserve in cutting interest rates, which analysts expect to squeeze lenders' profit margins. Qatar shares ended their losing run thanks to market heavyweight Industries Qatar's 4.3% jump after six sessions of declines.. "IQ went down so much last week that it became a compelling valuation despite the poor results," said Talal Samhouri, head of asset management at Amwal, adding that the index was also buoyed by gains on international markets. U.S. and European stocks surged on Friday on expectations that the European Central Bank will cut interest rates, but the dollar pared gains against the euro after a newspaper report said the German government was prepared to take on new debt to provide economic stimulus. The Abu Dhabi market slipped 0.3%, with First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) dipping 0.8%. Kuwaiti stocks fell 1.7%, hurt by a 2.2% drop in Kuwait Finance House . SAUDI ARABIA The index was down 0.3 % to 8,527 points ABU DHABI The index lost 0.3% to 5,039 points DUBAI The index was flat to 2,797 points QATAR The index rose 1.7% to 9,782 points EGYPT The index rose 0.7% to 1,4400 points BAHRAIN The index fell 0.3% 1,530 points OMAN The index was flat at 3,862 points KUWAIT The index fell 1.7 at 6,572 points (Reporting by Saeed Azhar Additional reporting by Nafisa Eltahir in Cairo Editing by David Goodman)