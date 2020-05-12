MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi up on oil output cuts; Aramco's Q1 profit declines

* Acquisition of SABIC stake on track - Aramco * Aramco's dividend in line with planned payout for year * IMF approves emergency pandemic aid for Egypt By Ateeq Shariff May 12 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's stock market rebounded on Tuesday, as investors welcomed Riyadh's commitment to deepen oil output cuts, while Egypt outperformed the region after the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) approved emergency aid to the country. On Monday, the kingdom said it would deepen output cuts in June beyond its quota under the latest OPEC+ deal to help drain a supply glut, prompting a rise in crude prices. Brent crude advanced 90 cents, or 3.04%, to $30.53 at 1150 GMT. Saudi Arabia's benchmark index ended 1.2% up, with petrochemical maker Saudi Basic Industries (SABIC) climbing 4.1%. Saudi Aramco said on Tuesday that its planned acquisition of a majority stake in SABIC was on track to close in the second quarter. Shares of Aramco were up 1.3% at 31.30 riyals, despite reporting a 25% fall in first-quarter net profit, below analyst estimates. However, Aramco's quarterly dividend was in line with a plan for a $75 billion payout for the year. Net profit fell to 62.48 billion riyals ($16.63 billion) after zakat and tax in the first three months of 2020, from 83.29 billion a year earlier. Egypt's blue-chip index advanced 2.8%, with 28 of 30 stocks on the index rising including Commercial International Bank, which was up 3.2%. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Monday said its executive board approved $2.77 billion in emergency financing to help Egypt grapple with the new coronavirus pandemic that has brought tourism to a standstill and triggered capital flight. In Dubai, the index added 0.5%, helped by a 4.5% leap in Mashreqbank Qatar's index closed up 0.3%. Petrochemical firm Industries Qatar increased 3.9%. SAUDI ARABIA rose 1.2% to 6,684 points ABU DHABI gained 0.3% to 4,134 points DUBAI added 0.5% to 1,892 points QATAR was up 0.3% to 8,892 points EGYPT was up 2.8% to 10,588 points BAHRAIN lost 1.1% to 1,239 points OMAN slipped 0.4% to 3,451 points KUWAIT was down 0.1% at 5,117 points ($1 = 3.7560 riyals) (Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Alex Richardson)