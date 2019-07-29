MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudis post worst day in a month, Dubai best in nearly a year

* All Saudi banks drop * SABIC extends loss on lower second-quarter profit * Dallah Healthcare plunges on poor second-quarter results * Abu Dhabi's ADCB ends eight days of gains on falling profits By Shakeel Ahmad and Maqsood alam July 29 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's stock index suffered it biggest single-day loss in a month amid a host of poor earnings, while Emaar Properties pushed Dubai's market to nearly a year-high. Saudi's index fell 1.5% in its worst day since June 24, with all banking shares dropping and Al Rajhi Bank plunging 3% in the biggest drag on the index. Saudi Basic Industries Co (SABIC), the world's fourth-biggest petrochemicals firm, shed a further 1.6%, extending losses from the last session after reporting its lowest quarterly profit since late 2009. Dallah Healthcare slumped 6% after its second-quarter profit fell, hurt by increased operating and financing costs. Food producer Halwani Brothers, which swung to a loss for the same period, also dropped 2.3%. The company attributed the loss to a higher cost of goods sold in Saudi Arabia, and as sales and distribution expenses mounted in Egypt. Dubai's index rose 1.2% to 2,881 points, its highest since August 12, 2018, buoyed by real estate shares which all rose. Developer Emaar Properties jumped 3.9% to a level not seen since Aug. 7 last year. It has gained in five of past six sessions after signing a memorandum of understanding concerning an $11 billion project at Beijing's new mega airport. Dubai Financial Market surged 6.2% after higher second-quarter profit triggered a six-day rally. In Abu Dhabi, the index closed 0.3% higher, recovering from losses in the last session when it snapped eight days of winning streak. United Arab Emirates' biggest lender, First Abu Dhabi Bank , was up 0.5%. Emirates Telecom Group, edged up 0.3%. Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, however, dropped 1%, bringing an end to its eight days of straight gains. The country's second-biggest bank reported an 11% drop in second-quarter profit in its first combined pro forma financials after it merged with Union National Bank and Al Hilal Bank earlier this year.(nL8N24T0GL) In Qatar, the index recouped earlier losses to close up 0.3%, with Qatar National Bank gaining 1% and Commercial Bank rising 1.3%. Capping the gains was Qatar First Bank, which dropped 3.3% as it continued to post first-half loss. Egypt's blue-chip index was down 0.3% with private equity firm Qalaa Holdings shedding 3.3%. SAUDI ARABIA The index fell 1.5% to 8,729 points ABU DHBAI The index was up 0.3% to 5,363 points DUBAI The index rose 1.2% to 2,881 points QATAR The index was up 0.3% to 10,603 points EGYPT The index fell 0.3% to 13,422 points BAHRAIN The index was up 0.6% to 1,536 points OMAN The index edged up 0.1% to 3,751 points KUWAIT The index added 0.3% to 6,767 points (Reporting by Shakeel Ahmad and Maqsood Alam in Bengaluru)