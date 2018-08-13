MIDEAST STOCKS-Turkish banking links weigh on Gulf markets

* Gulf banks’ Turkish exposure pulls down indexes

* Saudi index lowest since May 10

* Emirates NBD drops 4.6 pct

* Saudi’s largest bank NCB down 3.7 pct

*

By Tom Arnold

DUBAI, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s stock index touched its lowest level in more than three months on Monday, with regional markets sinking as investors shied away from banks with links to Turkey’s deepening economic turmoil.

Attracted by its large population and surging economy, several Gulf banks have expanded into Turkey in recent years, most recently Dubai’s largest bank Emirates NBD, which in May agreed to buy Turkey’s Denizbank in a $3.2 billion deal.

But investor confidence in the economic outlook has been shattered by the lira tumbling on worries over President Tayyip Erdogan’s increasing control over the economy and deteriorating relations with the United States.

Emirates NBD slumped by 4.6 percent. Emaar Properties , which has projects in Turkey, was down 2.3 percent.

The main Dubai index slipped by 1.5 percent, while he main Saudi index lost 2.4 percent.

National Commercial Bank (NCB), Saudi Arabia’s largest bank by assets, fell by 3.7 percent. NCB’s exposure to Turkey is estimated by Arqaam Capital as 8 percent of its assets and 12 percent of its loans.

Other Saudi blue-chip stocks were also down. Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC) fell by 2.4 percent, while Al Rajhi Bank slipped by 2.6 percent.

The Middle East and North Africa’s largest bank, Qatar National Bank, retreated by 2.6 percent. Around 15 percent of the bank’s assets and 14 percent of its loans relate to Turkey, according to Arqaam Capital.

Qatar’s Commercial Bank, which owns Turkey’s Alternatifbank, edged down 0.6 percent. The wider index shed 0.8 percent.

In Kuwait, Kuwait Finance House and Burgan Bank , both of which have loans and other assets in Turkey, declined by 1.3 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively.

SAUDI ARABIA

* The index slipped 2.4 percent to 7,873 points.

DUBAI

* The index fell 1.5 percent to 2,847 points.

ABU DHABI

* The index fell 0.9 percent to 4,801 points.

QATAR

* The index lost 0.8 percent to 9,557 points.

KUWAIT

* The index slipped 0.9 percent to 5,379 points.

BAHRAIN

* The index fell 0.2 percent to 1,347 points.

OMAN

* The index went down 0.6 percent to 4,382 points.

EGYPT

* The index fell 1.4 percent to 15,522 points. ($1 = 3.6728 UAE dirham) (Additional reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Mark Potter and Kirsten Donovan)