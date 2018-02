MOSCOW, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the situation in Syria’s eastern Ghouta with the country’s national security council, TASS news agency said on Monday, citing Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

Peskov said that Russia’s security council expressed concern about the “provocative actions” of Syrian rebels, according to TASS. (writing by Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by Polina Ivanova)