Oil tanker owners DHT and Heidmar halt new bookings to Mid-East Gulf

LONDON, June 13 (Reuters) - Oil tanker owners DHT Holdings and Heidmar have suspended new bookings to the Mid-East Gulf, three ship brokers said, following suspected attacks on two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman on Thursday.

DHT has a large fleet of Very Large Crude Carriers (VLCCs) and Heidmar has a wide range of oil tankers. One source said they had suspended offerings for their Suezmax vessels, capable of carrying 1 million barrels and their VLCCs.

The two companies did not immediately respond to requests for comment. (Reporting By Ron Bousso and Julia Payne, additional reporting by Victoria Klesty in Oslo; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

