Taiwan's CPC says tanker carrying naphtha attacked in Middle East

TAIPEI, June 13 (Reuters) - An oil tanker chartered by Taiwan’s state oil refiner CPC Corp to carry fuel from the Middle East was attacked earlier on Thursday, a senior company official said.

Oil tanker Front Altair was carrying 75,000 tonnes of naphtha, a petrochemical feedstock, when it was “suspected of being hit by a torpedo” around noon Taiwan time (0400GMT), Wu I-Fang, CPC’s petrochemical business division CEO, told Reuters.

He said all crew members have been rescued.

Front Altair was last seen off Iran in the Gulf of Oman after loading its cargo from Ruwais in the United Arab Emirates, according to shipping data on Refinitiv Eikon. (Reporting by Liang-Sa Loh and Yimou Lee; Editing by Tom Hogue)