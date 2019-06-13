France calls for restraint after Gulf of Oman tanker attack

PARIS, June 13 (Reuters) - France’s foreign ministry called for restraint and a de-escalation of tensions in the Gulf region after two oil tankers were attacked in the Gulf of Oman on Thursday.

“We call for restraint and de-escalation from all actors, with whom we are permanently in contact,” foreign ministry spokeswoman Agnes von der Muhll told reporters in a daily online briefing. “We also recall our attachment to freedom of navigation, which must absolutely be preserved.”

France operates a naval base in the United Arab Emirates. (Reporting by John Irish; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)