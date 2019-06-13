Frontline spokesman denies IRNA report that Front Altair has sunk

OSLO, June 13 (Reuters) - Frontline’s oil tanker Front Altair is still afloat in the Gulf of Oman, a spokesman for the firm said, denying an earlier report by the Iranian news agency IRNA.

“There are pictures from a salvage vessel that is circling the ship, and the vessel hasn’t sunk,” said company spokesman Pat Adamson, citing the most recent information received from the ship’s technical management, which he had received a few minutes earlier. (Reporting by Victoria Klesty, editing by Gwladys Fouche and Kevin Liffey)