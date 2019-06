OSLO, June 13 (Reuters) - Frontline’s Front Altair oil tanker is still on fire in the Gulf of Oman and has not sunk, a spokesman for the company said on Thursday, citing information from a nearby vessel.

Separately, the ship’s technical operator, International Tanker Management, said the cause of the explosion was yes unknown. (Reporting by Victoria Klesty, writing by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)