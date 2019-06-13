Iranian official denies reports that tanker sank in Gulf of Oman - IRIB

LONDON, June 13 (Reuters) - An Iranian port official denied on Thursday reports that one of the tankers attacked in the Gulf of Oman had sunk, state broadcaster IRIB reported.

The official said a fire in one tanker was fully contained and its 21 crew would be returned to the vessel after safety inspections. A second ship was still burning, he said.

Shipping firms and industry sources said two tankers were hit in suspected attacks in the Gulf of Oman on Thursday, sending oil prices as much as 4% higher a month after four other tankers were damaged by limpet mines in the region. (Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; Editing by Janet Lawrence)