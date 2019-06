DUBAI, June 13 (Reuters) - State-run Kuwait Oil Tanker Company (KOTC) said on Thursday its vessels were operating as normal after suspected tanker attacks in the Gulf of Oman, state news agency KUNA reported on Thursday.

The company is ready for any emergency and has taken all necessary precautionary measures to ensure the safe operation of its fleet, KOTC added. (Reporting by Sylvia Westall; editing by David Evans)