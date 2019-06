MOSCOW, June 13 (Reuters) - Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Thursday that people should not rush to blame Iran for a suspected attack on oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman, RIA news agency reported.

He also said the incident should not be used to stoke tensions with Tehran. (Reporting by Polina Ivanova, writing by Maria Tsvetkova, Editing by Kevin Liffey)