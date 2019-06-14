RPT-Trump: Strait near Oman will not be closed, or at least not for long

(Repeats to re-attach to alerts, no change to content)

WASHINGTON, June 14 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday said the Strait of Hormuz, a key commercial shipping route, would not be closed following attacks on two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman, or at least not for long.

Trump, in an interview on Fox News, blamed Iran for the attack on Thursday. Asked how to he planned to address Tehran and stop any further such incidents, Trump said: “We’re going to see.” (Reporting by Makini Brice and Susan Heavey Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)