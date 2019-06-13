U.S. to raise Mideast tanker attacks in U.N. Security Council - diplomats

UNITED NATIONS, June 13 (Reuters) - The United States plans to raise the attacks on two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman during a closed-door meeting of the United Nations Security Council later on Thursday, diplomats said.

“It’s unacceptable for any party to attack commercial shipping and today’s attacks on ships in the Gulf of Oman raise very serious concerns,” acting U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Jonathan Cohen told a council meeting on cooperation between the United Nations and the League of Arab States.

“The U.S. government is providing assistance and will continue to assess the situation,” he said. (Reporting by Michelle Nichols Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)