U.S. consults allies on how to protect shipping in wake of tanker attacks -senior U.S. official

WASHINGTON, June 13 (Reuters) - The United States is discussing with its allies a variety of options on how to protect international shipping in the Gulf of Oman in the wake of tanker attacks that Washington has blamed on Iran, senior Trump administration officials said on Thursday.

Two officials, speaking to a small group of reporters on condition of anonymity, said the United States wants to ensure the freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz and make sure that international commerce is not disrupted.

Two oil tankers were attacked on Thursday and left adrift in the Gulf of Oman. (Reporting by Steve Holland and Phil Stewart; Editing by Sandra Maler)