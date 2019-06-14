Energy
U.S. releases video it says shows Iran's military recovering mine

WASHINGTON, June 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. military on Thursday released a video it said showed Iran’s Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) removing an unexploded mine from the side of one of the two oil tankers attacked earlier in the day, as well as a photograph showing the apparent mine before its removal.

“At 4:10 p.m. local time an IRGC Gashti Class patrol boat approached the M/T Kokuka Courageous and was observed and recorded removing the unexploded limpet mine from the M/T Kokuka Courageous (video attached),” Navy Captain Bill Urban, a spokesman for the U.S. military’s Central Command, said in a statement.

Reuters had previously reported the existence of the video. (Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by Sandra Maler)

