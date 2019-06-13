U.S. assessing situation following Gulf of Oman attack -White House

WASHINGTON, June 13 (Reuters) - The United States will continue assessing the situation in the Gulf of Oman following an attack on two oil tankers, the White House said in a statement on Thursday.

U.S. President Donald Trump “has been briefed on the attack on ships in the Gulf of Oman. The U.S. Government is providing assistance and will continue to assess the situation,” White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said. (Reporting by Steve Holland Writing by Susan Heavey Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)