Debt rising among young Arabs, with pandemic deepening woes - survey

DUBAI (Reuters) - The number of young Arabs in debt has more than doubled in five years, according to a survey published on Tuesday, with household debt rising since the coronavirus pandemic for around a third of young Arabs.

Thirty-five percent of young Arabs this year said they were in debt compared to 15% in 2015.

Sponsored by Dubai-based public relations firm ASDA’A BCW, the 12th annual Arab Youth Survey of 4,000 people aged 18-24 across 17 Arab states was conducted partly in the first quarter of this year and partly in August to take into account the coronavirus pandemic.

Reflecting the vastly different economies and government support systems across the Arab world, personal debt was lowest in the Gulf states and highest in Syria, Jordan, the Palestinian Territories and Iraq. Just 4% of young Kuwaitis said they were in debt, but 73% of young Syrians did.

Student loans were the most common reason for debt among young people in the Levant and North Africa, and in the Gulf car loans were.

Sixty percent of young people in the GCC described their financial situation as “excellent”, and in the Levant 57% said it was “pretty bad”.

Tackling corruption was the top priority for the future of the Arab world, followed by job creation, those surveyed said.

With existing economic strains exacerbated by the pandemic, 42% of young Arabs said they have considered emigrating to another country, of which 15% said there were actively considering it.

Nearly two-thirds of young people in the Levant -- which includes war-battered Syria and Lebanon, hit by a currency crisis and political instability -- are actively considering leaving.

Young people in the more stable oil producing states of the Gulf Cooperation Council are least seeking to leave, with only around 13% saying they may try to emigrate.

“Young Arabs ... simply want a decent government, a decent job, decent opportunities, and decent education,” said Afshin Molavi, a senior fellow at Johns Hopkins University, commenting in the published survey on its findings.