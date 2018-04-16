FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 16, 2018 / 6:23 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

OPCW experts to visit Syria's Douma on Wednesday - Russian official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 16 (Reuters) - Experts from the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) will travel to the Syrian city of Douma on Wednesday, Russian Defence Ministry official Igor Kirillov said at a news conference in The Hague on Monday.

The United States have accused Russia of blocking international inspectors from reaching the site of a suspected poison gas attack in Douma and said Russians or Syrians may have tampered with evidence on the ground. (Reporting by Maxim Rodionov Writing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber Editing by)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
