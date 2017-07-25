Judge declines to certify class in Midland collection lawsuit

An Illinois resident accusing Midland Credit Management of using a deceptively worded letter to try to collect debt from thousands of consumers cannot pursue his claims against the debt collector as a class action, a federal judge in Chicago ruled.

The named plaintiff, Daniel Hernandez, defined the class as all persons in Illinois sent “one or more letters or other communications similarly in the form of” the letter sent to Hernandez. U.S. District Judge Joan Gottschall ruled on Monday that Hernandez provides no objective way to decide what letters that includes.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2vGNFG6