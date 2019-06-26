Proposed class action over Midland collection letter sent to arbitration

A New Jersey consumer accusing Midland Credit Management of falsely promising savings to borrowers if they paid a portion of their overdue debt will have to pursue her proposed class action claims in individual arbitration instead, a federal judge in Newark ruled on Tuesday.

New Jersey resident Alison George had argued that arbitration cannot be compelled unless it is apparent from the face of a complaint that an arbitration agreement exists, and her complaint made no mention of an arbitration agreement.

