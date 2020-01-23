7th Circuit rejects ‘benign-language’ exception to debt-collection law

Debt-collector Midland Credit Management violated federal law by printing “Time Sensitive Document” on an envelope that contained a dunning letter, a federal appeals court held Tuesday in a decision that creates a circuit split.

The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals revived part of a potential nationwide class action by an Illinois man under a provision of the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act that bars debt collectors from using “any language or symbol” other than their business name and address on the envelope of a debt collection letter.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/36m5JGu