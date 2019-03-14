Debt collection lawsuit against Midland sent to arbitration

A New York resident who filed a proposed class action accusing Midland Credit Management of sending out hundreds of misleading collection letters will have to submit her claims to individual arbitration, a federal judge in Brooklyn ruled on Wednesday.

Sara Brecher had argued that she was not bound by the arbitration provision in her Old Navy credit card agreement because she never got the agreement or even her card. U.S. District Judge Edward Korman, however, said Midland presented sufficient evidence that the agreement was mailed through the U.S. Post Office and presumably received.

