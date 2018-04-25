Borrowers can sue as class over Midland's debt collection - judge

Illinois consumers accusing debt collectors Midland Funding and Encore Capital of trying to collect old debt without telling them that it was not legally enforceable can sue as a class, a federal judge in Chicago ruled.

In a decision on Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Virginia Kendall rejected the defendants’ argument that the named plaintiff, Illinois resident Kevin Wheeler, lacks standing to bring the case because he was not injured by the company’s conduct.

