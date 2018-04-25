FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
April 25, 2018 / 11:16 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Borrowers can sue as class over Midland's debt collection - judge

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

Illinois consumers accusing debt collectors Midland Funding and Encore Capital of trying to collect old debt without telling them that it was not legally enforceable can sue as a class, a federal judge in Chicago ruled.

In a decision on Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Virginia Kendall rejected the defendants’ argument that the named plaintiff, Illinois resident Kevin Wheeler, lacks standing to bring the case because he was not injured by the company’s conduct.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2HSsmKG

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.