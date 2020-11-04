Israeli insurer Migdal to boost socially responsible investments

TEL AVIV (Reuters) - Migdal Insurance and Financial Holding MGDL.TA, one of Israel's largest insurers, said it will begin to manage its 230 billion shekels ($67 billion) in pension fund assets according to an environmental, social and governance (ESG) policy.

Migdal said on Wednesday it would earmark over 3 billion shekels a year for “net positive” investments and will reduce its investments in assets not considered socially responsible by at least 10% annually. Net positive investments not only refrain from harming the environment or society but actually make a positive contribution, it said.

As part of its new policy, Migdal has injected 1 billion shekels in Danish fund Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners IV, which invests in renewable energy.

Migdal also invested 200 million shekels in Amundi Planet, which aims to develop the “green” bond market in emerging countries to finance pollution reduction.

In recent years, Migdal said, it has invested 3.2 billion shekels in renewable energy shares and has provided 2 billion shekels to finance renewable energy projects.

Migdal said that in 2019 ESG investments in developed countries amounted to $30.7 trillion.

($1 = 3.4157 shekels)