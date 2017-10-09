CORRECTED-Singapore's City Developments offers to buy M&C

(Corrects to remove offer figure from headline)

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Singapore’s City Developments has offered to buy the remaining shares of Millennium & Copthorne Hotels it did not own in a deal that values the UK-listed hotels group at about 1.8 billion pounds ($2.35 billion).

Under the offer, M&C shareholders would receive 552.5 pence in cash for each share, a premium of about 21.4 percent to M&C’s closing share price on Friday.

M&C said it considers the financial terms to be fair and reasonable in a statement on Monday.

City Developments is part of Singapore-headquarterd Hong Leong Group, headed by billionaire Kwek Leng Beng.

City Developments indirectly held shares representing a 65.2 percent stake in M&C as of Oct. 9.