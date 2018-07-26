FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 26, 2018 / 10:59 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Britain's Millennium & Copthorne Hotels sees lower FY profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Britain’s Millennium & Copthorne Hotels (M&C) on Thursday warned its annual profit will be lower than expected as it plans to close its London Mayfair hotel.

The impact of the project on revenue is estimated to be about 20 million pounds ($26.4 million) and would also lower its operating profit, M&C said.

M&C said performance at its other London hotels for the second quarter was also weaker than last year due to lower revenue and continuing cost pressures.

$1 = 0.7588 pounds Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely

