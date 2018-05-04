FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 4, 2018 / 6:31 AM / in an hour

British hotelier Millennium & Copthorne Q1 rooms revenue falls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - British hotel operator Millennium & Copthorne Hotels said group revenue per room for the first quarter fell 3.1 percent, blaming weakness in the hotel markets in London and Europe.

The operator of the Millennium, Grand Millennium, Copthorne and Kingsgate hotels said reported revenue per available room (RevPAR) - a key hotel industry metric - in the period fell to 68.5 million pounds ($92.9 million) from 70.7 million pounds.

Europe RevPAR dropped 4.2 percent in the quarter, while London RevPAR were fell 9.4 percent, the company said. ($1 = 0.7372 pounds) (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.