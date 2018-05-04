British hotelier Millennium & Copthorne Q1 rooms revenue falls

May 4 (Reuters) - British hotel operator Millennium & Copthorne Hotels said group revenue per room for the first quarter fell 3.1 percent, blaming weakness in the hotel markets in London and Europe.

The operator of the Millennium, Grand Millennium, Copthorne and Kingsgate hotels said reported revenue per available room (RevPAR) - a key hotel industry metric - in the period fell to 68.5 million pounds ($92.9 million) from 70.7 million pounds.

Europe RevPAR dropped 4.2 percent in the quarter, while London RevPAR were fell 9.4 percent, the company said. ($1 = 0.7372 pounds) (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)