UK's M&C reviewing "earnings profile", developing strategic plan

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Millennium & Copthorne Hotels (M&C) new CEO on Friday said she was reviewing the company’s “earnings profile” and plans to develop a strategic plan after the hotelier was hit by lower room revenue.

Revenue per available room (RevPAR) fell 4.3 percent to 75.29 million pounds ($98 million), on a reported currency basis, in the six months ended June 30, with a steeper 5.3 percent fall in the second quarter.

M&C also said RevPAR fell 3.5 percent, on a constant currency basis, in the first 21 days of trading in July. ($1 = 0.7683 pounds) (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)