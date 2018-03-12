FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 12, 2018 / 11:57 PM / Updated 17 hours ago

New York waived right to review Millennium Pipeline extension – 2nd Circuit

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

States cannot extend their one-year right to review the environmental effects of proposed natural gas pipelines by demanding more information from the applicant, a federal appeals court held on Monday in a win for Millennium Pipeline’s Valley Lateral Project in New York.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a ruling by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, which found that the New York Department of Environmental Conservation waived its right to deny Millennium a water-quality certificate for the 7.8-mile extension by failing to act on the application for more than a year.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2parR3j

