New York waived right to review Millennium Pipeline extension – 2nd Circuit

States cannot extend their one-year right to review the environmental effects of proposed natural gas pipelines by demanding more information from the applicant, a federal appeals court held on Monday in a win for Millennium Pipeline’s Valley Lateral Project in New York.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a ruling by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, which found that the New York Department of Environmental Conservation waived its right to deny Millennium a water-quality certificate for the 7.8-mile extension by failing to act on the application for more than a year.

