Polish banks discussed solutions for FX loans holders - Millennium

WARSAW, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Banks in Poland held a talks with the anti-monopoly office regarding possible solutions for clients who hold Swiss franc mortgages, Bank Millennium Chief Executive Joao Bras Jorge said on Monday.

The European Union’s (EU) top court ruled earlier in October in favour of Polish consumers who took out mortgages in Swiss Francs, allowing them to ask Polish courts to convert the loans into the local zloty currency in a blow for lenders.