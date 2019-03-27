Craft beer co denied injunction in brewing trademark spat with MillerCoors

Stone Brewing is not entitled to a preliminary injunction blocking brewing giant MillerCoors from using the trademarked Stone name on its own beers because it did not show it would be irreparably harmed without an injunction, a federal judge in San Diego has ruled.

In a decision on Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Roger Benitez said California-based Stone has a “moderately strong” trademark infringement claim against MillerCoors for rebranding its Keystone beers to simply Stone, but the craft brewer did not show it would suffer any harm if an immediate injunction is not granted.

