Millicom says DOJ closes investigation in Guatemala

STOCKHOLM, April 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Justice has informed Millicom it has closed its investigation on “potential improper payments” for its joint venture in Guatemala, the emerging markets telecoms and media group said on Tuesday.

Millicom said in October 2015 it had reported to U.S. and Swedish authorities potential improper payments on behalf of its joint-venture in Guatemala, which sent its shares down as much as 12 percent.