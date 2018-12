Dec 24 (Reuters) - Mindbody Inc, a maker of software to help run fitness and yoga studios, said on Monday it would be bought by investment firm Vista Equity Partners in a deal valued at about $1.9 billion.

Mindbody shareholders will receive $36.50 per share in cash, representing a premium of about 68 percent to the company’s closing price as of Friday. (Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)