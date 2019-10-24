IN BRIEF: Fed Circuit boots MindGeek’s appeal from denial of IPR in patent fight with USC

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit on Wednesday refused to second-guess the Patent Trial Appeal Board’s decision that online adult-content purveyor MindGeek USA waited too long to challenge the University of Southern California’s patents on multimedia storage and retrieval technology used in its video library of firsthand accounts by Holocaust survivors.

The Federal Circuit dismissed MindGeek’s appeal, declining to wait until the U.S. Supreme Court decides a related issue in a case it will hear in December.

