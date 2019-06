BENGALURU, June 25 (Reuters) - Indian conglomerate Larsen and Toubro Ltd (L&T) has acquired a controlling stake in IT services company Mindtree Ltd, CNBC TV18 channel reported citing sources.

Mindtree was not immediately available to comment, while L&T declined to comment on the matter.

In March, Mindtree ditched a plan to buy back shares in a bid to counter L&T’s hostile takeover approach. (Reporting by Derek Francis in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)