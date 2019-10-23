3rd Circuit rejects coal co’s narrow reading of ‘15-minute rule’ in mine-safety law

A federal appeals court on Tuesday upheld a $5,000 fine against Consol Pennsylvania Coal Company for waiting two hours to notify the Mine Safety and Health Administration of an accident that had “a reasonable potential to cause death” rather than doing so within 15 minutes as required by law.

The decision is the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals’ first look at the 15-minute rule, which was adopted in 2006 as part of the MINER Act – a legislative response to the Sago mine disaster earlier that year and other fatal mining accidents.

