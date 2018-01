Jan 2 (Reuters) - Canadian gold miner Golden Star Resources said on Tuesday two employees died on Dec. 29 after inhaling poisonous gasses at the company’s Prestea underground gold mine in Ghana.

Golden Star, which owns and operates mines in the Ashanti Gold Belt in Ghana, said it was still investigating the cause for the accident but had resumed operations as of Jan. 1. (Reporting by Karan Nagarkatti in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)