Company News
August 1, 2019 / 12:27 AM / Updated 34 minutes ago

Australia's Mineral Resources to sell larger stake in Wodgina to Albemarle

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Mineral Resources Ltd on Thursday said that Albemarle Corp, the world’s largest lithium producer, would now buy a 60% stake in its Wodgina Lithium Project, instead of the previously agreed 50%.

Albemarle will pay the mining services provider $1.3 billion for the stake, compared with the initially agreed $1.15 billion.

The companies will form a 60:40 joint venture to operate Wodgina as part of the deal, Mineral Resources said in a statement. (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
