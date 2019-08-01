UPDATE 1-Albemarle to take 60% pct stake in Australia Wodgina lithium project

(Recasts, adds context on lithium industry, revised deal, shares)

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Albemarle Corp, the world’s largest lithium producer, will take a controlling stake in Australia’s Wodgina lithium project after revising a deal with Mineral Resources Ltd to buy 60%, up from the previously agreed 50%.

The move comes amidst weakness in the lithium sector, with prices for the metal expected to be subdued in 2019 after changes to China’s electric vehicle subsidy regime undermined demand from Chinese customers.

Albemarle will pay the mining services provider $1.3 billion for the stake, compared with the initially agreed $1.15 billion.

Mineral Resources will receive $820 million in cash and a 40% interest in two processing facilities being built in Western Australia by Albemarle.

Wodgina is located in Western Australia, and is touted by Mineral Resources as one of the “largest known hard rock lithium deposits in the world.”

The companies will now form a 60:40 joint venture to operate Wodgina as part of the deal, Mineral Resources said in a statement. The had signed the original deal late in 2018.

Mineral Resources’ shares rose about 4% in morning trade, in a slightly weaker broader market.