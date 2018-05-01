FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 1, 2018 / 2:51 AM / Updated 2 minutes ago

UPDATE 1-Australia's Mineral Resources says to sell minority stake in lithium project

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Says has received unsolicited interest in lithium project

* Wodgina project accounts for big chunk of firm’s lithium output

* Says will only work with partners if “acceptable terms” secured (Adds comment, detail, share movement)

May 1 (Reuters) - Mining services provider Mineral Resources Ltd on Tuesday said it had started the process to sell up to 49 percent of its Wodgina Lithium Project in the west of Australia.

The Australian company said it had received a number of unsolicited approaches from parties including lithium processors, battery manufacturers, international trading companies and automakers, with firms looking for a stake or an offtake arrangement for the project in the Pilbara region.

Investment bank Macquarie Capital (Australia) and Australian law firm Gilbert and Tobin have been appointed to assist with the sale, Mineral Resources said in a statement.

The Wodgina project produced about 1.16 million wet tonnes of lithium direct shipping ore (DSO) in the quarter that ended in March, accounting for a large portion of the company’s overall production.

“(Mineral Resources) will only introduce project partners if acceptable terms can be secured. (The company) has the capability to finance and implement its downstream processing strategy at Wodgina on its own,” Managing Director Chris Ellison said in the statement.

Shares in the firm were up about 0.9 percent, compared to a 0.6-percent rise in the broader market.

Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru Editing by Joseph Radford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
