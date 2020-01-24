Brazil's Minerva prices share offer at 13 reais, 9% discount vs last close -sources

SAO PAULO, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Brazilian meatpacker Minerva SA priced its share offering at 13 reais a piece, two sources with knowledge of the matter said.

The offering was sold at an almost 9% discount relative to Minerva’s closing share price on Thursday of 14.27 reais, the people added, asking for anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the share offering results publicly.

The offering was managed by the investment banking units of Banco BTG Pactual, JPMorgan Chase & Co, Banco Bradesco SA, Itau Unibanco Holding SA and Banco do Brasil SA.

The total amount of shares sold was not immediately clear. The company and its shareholders could sell up to 95 million shares. Minerva has said it plans to use the proceeds to reduce debt.