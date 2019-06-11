CORRECTED-Brazil's Minerva sends 635 workers on furlough amid beef export ban

(Corrects number of furloughed workers in headline and first paragraph)

SAO PAULO, June 11 (Reuters) - Brazilian meat-packer Minerva SA BEEF3.SA said it was sending 635 workers on furlough at its Barretos plant from June 17 to June 30 to carry out maintenance work at that facility, according to a statement sent to Reuters on Tuesday.

Minerva said the maintenance work was timed to coincide with the suspension of beef exports to China imposed by Brazil’s government last week. The self-imposed suspension was announced after a case of atypical mad cow disease was reported in Mato Grosso state. (Reporting by Ana Mano Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)