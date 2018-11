SAO PAULO, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Brazilian meatpacker Minerva SA plans to complete the initial public offering (IPO) of its Athena Foods subsidiary in the first half of 2019, Chief Executive Fernando Queiroz said on Monday.

Speaking at a company presentation to analysts and investors, Queiroz said Minerva will focus on reducing debt after completion of a private capital raise and the IPO of the Athena Foods subsidiary in Chile. (Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Jan Harvey)