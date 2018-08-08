UPDATE 1-Brazil meat company Minerva plans IPO by Chilean unit

(Adds details on the IPO)

SAO PAULO, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Brazilian meat company Minerva SA said on Tuesday in a securities filing that it plans an initial public offering in Santiago by its units outside Brazil as a way to reduce its debt.

After a capital increase at its Chilean subsidiary Athena Food, Minerva said it will gather its operations in Paraguay, Uruguay and Colombia under Athena before going public in Chile.

The IPO should take place within 12 months, the meat company said.

Minerva reported on Tuesday a net loss of 926 million reais in the second quarter, higher than the 55.6 million reais loss it had year earlier. (Reporting by Carolina Mandl and Anthony Boadle; Editing by Sandra Maler)