UPDATE 1-Brazil's Minerva Chile unit IPO could pave the way for deals

(Recasts throughout)

SAO PAULO, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Brazilian meatpacker Minerva SA, which plans to list shares of a Chilean subsidiary next year, will evaluate acquisition opportunities elsewhere in South America once the transaction is complete, executives said on Monday.

The listing of Athena Foods, which accounts for about 40 percent of Minerva’s gross sales, will advance the group’s strategy of pursuing a diversified export base in South America, where production costs are low, the executives said during a company presentation.

Exporting out of multiple countries in the region helps it circumvent trade bans and expand sales in markets in China and Europe, they said.

“Asia is the growth area for the whole of the Minerva group ... There is an insatiable appetite to import beef from South America,” Iain Mars, Athena Foods’ chief executive, said during the presentation after attending a recent trade fair in China.

He said the company sees acquisition opportunities in Colombia and in Argentina, without elaborating.

Minerva first announced the Athena IPO plan in August, saying the Santiago-listed unit would comprise its operations in Chile, Paraguay, Uruguay, Colombia and Argentina.

The proceeds from the IPO, as much as 1.5 billion reais ($386 million), will be used to reduce debt. Separately, money from a private placement worth 1 billion reais will help the company cut debt, which it used to expand capacity this year.

If the United States authorizes Argentina to export beef into that country, the company may reopen a second plant there, Minerva Chief Executive Fernando Queiroz said on the sidelines of the event.

Athena owns five plants in Argentina, but only one is in operation, management said.

During the presentation, Mars mentioned “a strong rumor” that the U.S. would lift a ban on Argentine meat imports during the G20 meeting this week.

Reuters reported earlier on Monday that the two countries were on the verge of signing a deal that would allow two-way trade of fresh beef for the first time in nearly two decades.