Brazil meatpacker Minerva says no tender offer from shareholder -filing

SAO PAULO, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Brazilian meatpacker Minerva SA denied on Wednesday local media reports that its shareholder, sovereign wealth fund Saudi Agricultural and Livestock Investment Co (SALIC), was planning a tender offer to minority shareholders to delist the company.

Minerva said in a securities filing that SALIC had not made any tender proposal and had signaled no intention to do so. The company’s shares had soared on Tuesday on the reports. (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer Editing by Tom Brown)