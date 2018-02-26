FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 26, 2018 / 2:47 PM / Updated 19 hours ago

Miner Freeport says no plans to sell Congo cobalt asset as buyers circle

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOLLYWOOD, Florida, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Several parties are interested in buying Freeport-McMoRan Inc’s cobalt project in the Democratic Republic of Congo but the purchase price would not be very impactful for the miner, Freeport’s chief executive said.

As a result, it is looking at other options for the asset, including possibly a joint venture to develop the large cobalt project, CEO Richard Adkerson said, speaking at the BMO Capital Markets Global Metals & Mining Conference in Hollywood, Florida. (Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
